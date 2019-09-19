The Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival is this weekend! Friday September 20th from 3pm until Midnight, Saturday September 21 from 10am until Midnight, and Sunday from 10am until 6pm. Find more information online at festival.pueblochamber.org.
