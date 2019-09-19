The Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival is this weekend!

National Hispanic Heritage Month is from September 15 to October 15. We recognize the contributions made and the important presence of Hispanic and Latino Americans to the United States and celebrate their heritage and culture.

Ballet Folklorico de la Raza represents the vibrant culture of Mexican heritage and they are in studio this morning.

Their founder, Connie Solano De Benavidez, was recognized in The Gazette this past Sunday as she will be honored on September 21st at the Annual Latina Voices Celebration along with two other honorees.