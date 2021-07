Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Starz Theater Company is kicking off another fun musical starring local kids from right here in our community. They have two productions every year, and High School Musical is one of them!

The show kicks off Friday, July 30th with a special VIP performance with the audience.

Tickets are $14 and they’re available at StarzTheater.org