(SPONSORED) — The Serenity Recovery Connection’s Warrior Program is dedicated to assisting individuals in law enforcement, first responder personnel, active duty, and veterans. This program offers comprehensive training and peer specialists who have firsthand experience with substance use and service. By fostering a sense of camaraderie and understanding, the Warrior Program aims to promote wellness and establish meaningful connections from one Warrior to another. Koda Sanders, who works closely with veterans, shares when these services are available to veterans and other Warriors.

For more information about Serenity Recovery Connection and all the programs offered, head to srchope.org.