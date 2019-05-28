The Pikes Peak Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show is back!

The 56th Annual Pikes Peak Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show is back. You can check out more than 50 vendors offering gems, minerals and fossils from Colorado and around the world.

Hand crafted jewelry, sculptures, and meteorites will also be available.

Lisa Kinder, Show Chair, and Sharon Holte, President of the Colorado Springs Mineralogical Society, are here to talk about how exciting the show will be.

The Pikes Peak Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show is taking place on May 31st through June 2nd at the Norris Penrose Event Center.

For more information, visit: CSMS1936.com

