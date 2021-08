Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

For 66 years, athletes from all over the world have been coming to Colorado to race up America’s Mountain for the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent, which is happening this weekend!

Runners race up to the top of Pikes Peak for the ascent and run up and down the mountain for the marathon. Kathy Hubel sits down with Loving Living Local and Dee Cortez and talks details on the upcoming race.

To learn more about the Pikes Peak marathon, visit this website.