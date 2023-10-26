(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Imagine “What If…” Stevie Nicks had left Fleetwood Mac and joined Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers as a full-time band member….. Well, The Petty Nicks Experience will give you just that!

The band has an upcoming show at Boot Barn Hall on Saturday, Nov. 4, and proceeds will benefit Comi a horse in need of surgery from Elite Equine Rescue. The nonprofit provides rehabilitation, re-homing, and aftercare to equine athletes who no longer served their previous lives and were in jeopardy of being discarded, neglected, or even abused.

Everybody loves the music of Petty and Nicks with the music resonating with so many people and there’s a genuine connection to the songs because of the hits, poetic, timeless, and about real-life American everyday experience.

The Petty and Nicks Experience wants to create the feeling of when you heard the music for the first time and the feeling of seeing those artists perform live.

Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks wrote ‘The Landslide’ while visiting Aspen, Nicks wrote the song in someone’s living room “looking out at the Rocky Mountains pondering the avalanche of everything that had come crashing down on us … at that moment, my life truly felt like a landslide in many ways.



The Petty Nicks Experience also performs at numerous locations including Summertime Outdoor Festivals, Performing Arts Centers, Live Music Venues, and Theaters).

Anyone wanting to catch The Petty Nicks Experience shows can really take a journey down memory lane; with incredible production quality – custom video show, lighting, authentic instruments, custom vintage costumes, 100% live music, no tracks, amazing harmonies, and soaring vocals.

