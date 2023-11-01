(SPONSORED) — Sky the Dog has been volunteering his time with Paws to Read ever since he was one year old, racking up eight years of reading with local children through the Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD).

The Paws to Read program supports early literacy skills through low-stress reading practice.

Children can gain confidence and practice fluency by reading out loud to loveable therapy dogs in a judgment-free environment. PPLD Volunteer with Paws to Read Sue McTigue, and Public Relations & Marketing Manager from PPLD Carla M. Bamesberger, spoke about the incredible program with Loving Living Local host Nova.

Young readers can practice reading aloud to therapy dogs through PPLD’s Paws to Read program. Reading aloud helps children build confidence and develop fluency in reading, and Paws to Read provides opportunities to do this while having a positive experience with dogs, books, and library spaces.

Reading aloud to others can feel intimidating for many children and Paws to Read creates a judgement-free experience for developing readers to practice their skills. Having a canine companion to read to, helps children feel more confident.

Children may choose to read out loud from a book, tell a story, tell the dog about the pictures in the book, or be read to by an adult.

All volunteer dogs participating in Paws to Read must have a therapy dog certification through a known organization. They read with children while their handler stays nearby. Each dog has its name and information on PPLD’s website so that children can learn a bit about their canine reading buddies before coming to read with them.

PPLD offers Paws to Read programs each week at different libraries throughout the Library District, including Calhan, Cheyenne Mountain, East, High Prairie, Manitou Springs, Monument, Old Colorado City, Rockrimmon, and Ruth Holley libraries, as well as Library 21c. The schedule varies by location.

For more inforamtion head to the website.