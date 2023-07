Fresh gourmet Mexican Pops are on the menu at La Paleta Bar.

Loving Living Local went to the new sweet shop to create our own ice pops!

Paletas are Spanish for Ice Pops. They are handmade daily using finest ingredients to create fruit base from fruits and cream base using sweet cream and milk.

They make everything in house, and rotate the flavors constantly in order to keep things new and exciting. You never know what you might find!

For more information visit thepaletabar.com.