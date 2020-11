Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The Old House Vintage Market is coming to town! The event will be November 6th and 7th at the Colorado Springs Event Center.

Visitors can expect safe, in-person Christmas, holiday and gift shopping in an upscale, affordable retail environment featuring the best antique, vintage, salvage, upcycled, handmade and artisan food and decor.

For more information or to get tickets, go online to oldhousevintagemarket.com.