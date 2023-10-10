(SPONSORED) — The Give! Campaign, a year-end fundraising campaign, helps highlight and raise money for non-profits throughout the Pikes Peak Region. Loving Living Local and Give! Pikes Peak are teaming up to bring you weekly segments highlighting local organizations needing your help.

This week, we featured the Norris Penrose Legacy Foundation, established in 2021 to own, operate, and sustain the Norris Penrose Event Center. This historic property is intended to be a community asset to build partnerships with local non-profit organizations in the Colorado Springs area.

For more information about the Norris Penrose Legacy Foundation, visit norrispenroselegacyfoundation.org. Learn more about Give! Pikes Peak at givepikespeak.org.