(SPONSORED) — Join Serenity Recovery Connection in a call to action to demonstrate nationwide understanding, hope and solidarity by letting people know that there is no shame in getting help for mental health and substance use disorder – by taking the No Shame Pledge.

The No Shame Pledge is about understanding that addiction is a disease and pledging to eliminate stigma for individuals experiencing it by working to change the conversation surrounding substance use disorder.

No Shame Pledge:

“I understand that addiction is a disease, and I pledge to eliminate the stigma for individuals experiencing it.

I commit to learning more about the disease of addiction, the mental health challenges that contribute to it, and to changing the conversation surrounding it.

I will encourage individuals to seek the help and treatment needed to address addiction and mental health challenges by providing a shame-free environment.

For individuals in recovery, I pledge to support them through their lifelong journey to a self-directed, safe, productive, and successful life.”

For more information head to the Serenity Recovery Connection website.