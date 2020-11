Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Hundreds and hundreds of barrels aging whiskey is just one of many cool things you’ll see when visiting Private Label Distillery. A new tasting room, and a game room with a view of Pikes Peak is another enticing element they offer.

Claudia Garofalo chats with Paul Dunning, Owner, about the work they do at Private Label, and why this distillery should be on your list of places to see.

For more, visit: PrivateLabelDistillery.com