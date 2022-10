(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On October 22nd, don your best autumn attire and join your mates in Old Colorado City (OCC) for their annual fall festival, Fallidays! Megan Morris, owner of a local shop in OCC, plus Landon, a kid’s booth volunteer, joined Nova to talk about why Old Colorado City is the place to be this Saturday.

To learn more about Fallidays and what to expect, visit shopoldcoloradocity.com.