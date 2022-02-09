The “Moose is Loose” is back… and ready to give moose-size deals in Woodland Park!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The “Moose is Loose” sale is back in Woodland Park from February 12th through February 26th.



The sale began more than 20 years ago by Tweeds to drive shoppers up the pass for special deals and to promote local businesses. 2022’s sale has more than 20 businesses will be featured, including; restaurants, coffee shops, spas, furniture stores, clothing, a dance studio, an art gallery and more.

The sales event begins for Valentine’s Day weekend and will continue on President’s Day weekend, focusing

on “Made in the USA” products. The sale’s final weekend is on the 26th of February and will focus on fitness.

Follow Tweeds Moose on Facebook and download the event guide.



Then, head to “Moose is Loose” website for more details on the big sale!

CLICK HERE for Moose’s website 🙂