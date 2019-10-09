The monsters are up early to scare you! Hellscream Entertainment is here

Hellscream Entertainment encompasses two haunted houses and escape rooms here in Colorado Springs.



There are brand new sets, highly trained actors and artists who help create an absolutely immersive experience for our guests. While you wait in line, you will be entertained with things like a coffin ride, Franken theater, mini-escape room and sometimes fire dancers.

Jesse Clark, General Manager, is here with part of the cast from Hellscream and Haunted Mines with all the details on both haunted houses.

Find out more if you dare, HellscreamHaunt.com





