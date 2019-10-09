The monsters are up early to scare you! Hellscream Entertainment is here

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hellscream Entertainment encompasses two haunted houses and escape rooms here in Colorado Springs.

There are brand new sets, highly trained actors and artists who help create an absolutely immersive experience for our guests. While you wait in line, you will be entertained with things like a coffin ride, Franken theater, mini-escape room and sometimes fire dancers.

Jesse Clark, General Manager, is here with part of the cast from Hellscream and Haunted Mines with all the details on both haunted houses.

Find out more if you dare, HellscreamHaunt.com



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins