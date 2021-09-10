The Magic of Michael Collins is back and sure to blow your mind

He’s been practicing magic for more than 20 years and every year, his passion for the craft has grown. As many people experienced, the pandemic temporarily put a halt on Michael Collin’s magic, but now he is back and has a long list of new tricks up his sleeve. Collins’ joins Keni Mac in studio to pull off some tricky magic that is sure to blow your mind!

Michael is available for strolling magic and LIVE magic shows. If you’re looking for some entertaining, magical experience at an event, contact Michael.

Call (719) 360-1451 or click here for more information: Michael Collins Magic

