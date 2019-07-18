The magic gives back to children in need

Upcoming show will benefit local children in need

Magician Michael Collins is in studio this morning showing us some magic tricks and promoting an upcoming event you don’t want to miss.

The Wicked Pimps Foster Children Charity Show is on July 25th, at Peak 31 Union Station. The event is raising funds to help get MiraCalm blankets to children in need at Kids Crossing.

MiraCalm is partnering with Kids Crossing and will donate one blanket for every 9 funded by donation.

If you would like more information, visit: Miracalm.com

Also be sure to follow Michael on Instagram at: @TMOMC