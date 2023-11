(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Litte Prince is taking the stage at the ENT Center for the Arts this holiday season.

The production will be directed by Caitlin Lowans with puppetry by Katy Williams, adapted from the book by Antoine De Saint Exbury. Actors from The Little Prince appeared on Loving Living Local to tell us about the show.

The Little Prince runs from Friday, November 24th – Sunday, December 17th, 2023.