Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

New happenings and initiatives are in place here in Colorado Springs. The team to fill us in on all the news is Visit COS.

This morning, we chat with Alexea Veneracion, Communications Manager, on the on the latest events.

To learn more, visit: VisitCOS.com