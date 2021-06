Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Juneteenth is almost here and this years festival will be over the top…but your help is still needed.

This event is entirely community funded via fundraising and donations. The Juneteenth Annual Carwash kicks off this weekend and your help is need.

Get in touch with Jennifer at OneBodyEnt at onebodyklcc.org