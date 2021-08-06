The Judy & Barbra show will debut tonight at The Gold Room

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

If you love Judy Garland or Barbra Streisand you can’t miss The Judy & Barbra Show! They’re here all weekend…sort of.

Summer Orlando and Barbra Joan Streetsand are internationally known performers and they are taking over the Gold Room in Downtown Colorado Springs!

You can catch them Friday August 6th and Saturday August 7th at The Gold Room, the show starts at 8 pm.

If you’re more of a Brunch person, Judy & Babs are hosting an “Over Easy Brunch” on Sunday at noon.

For more information, head over to TheJudyAndBarbraShow.com