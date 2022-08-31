The jig is on (not up) for the 4th annual Rocky Mountain Pig Jig taking place on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the Western Museum of Mining and Industry. This one-day fundraising event raises funds and awareness for rare protein-spilling kidney diseases, including Nephrotic Syndrome, and provides education and support that will improve the lives of those affected! Nova went to the event venue to preview what you can expect from this festival-like fundraising event.

The Pig Jig is an outdoor fundraising event featuring live music, a single-day corporately-sponsored amateur BBQ competition, a kids’ fun zone with games and activities, local vendors and food trucks, and more; plus, it’s all for a good cause!

For more information about the event or where to find an admission ticket, head to rockymountainpigjig.com.