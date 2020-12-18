The inspiring story behind Flickermill Candles

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Olivia Mead and Eric Brenneman share their inspiring story this morning. After two years of fertility treatment, and a recent miscarriage, they decided to start a candle company in order to continue with the costs of more fertility treatments.

Flickermill Candles took off like wildfire, and the couple is thrilled to see so much support. Their hope is that their story will normalize the conversation of fertility struggles and miscarriage, as well as offer support for men going through this, as there is a lack of male support for fertility.

To learn more, visit: FlickermillCandles.com

