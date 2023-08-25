Colorado Springs Comic Con returns to the Broadmoor World Arena this weekend!

A place where fans of Star Trek, Star Wars, animation, and horror all come together to hear amazing stories from celebrity guests and talented comic artists, get autographs and photos, and shop from top vendors.

Lou Ferrigno, aka the Incredible Hulk, appeared on Loving Living Local today to flex his muscles and talk all things Comic Con 2023!

Download the Altered Reality Entertainment app for exciting updates.

Get tickets today at www.cscomiccon.com.