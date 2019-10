There are currently 5,700 foster youth in Colorado, more than 90 of those individuals are in El Paso County.

Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth (SAFY) of Colorado is a licensing agency for therapeutic foster care and works to strengthen families, ensuring both youth and foster families receive the services and support they need to be successful.

Gabe Beatty, SAFY, is here this morning to talk about foster care more in detail.

To learn more, visit: SAFY.org