(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The GIVE! Campaign and FOX21 are helping out by highlighting local organizations that need your help.

We are featuring Give! Pikes Peak Campaign. Their mission is to inspire community philanthropy in fun, fresh, and innovative ways, specifically aiming to increase young donor engagement, ages 18-36 years of age. Loving Living Local host Nova sat down with Courtney Deuser Executive Director and Rachel Tyrrell Campaign Manager from the Give! Pikes Peak Campaign.

Give! is a promotion and fundraising end-of-year platform for local nonprofits serving the Pikes Peak Region that launches on November 1 and runs through December 31, however they are extending the donation cut-off day until tomorrow.

Learn more today at givepikespeak.org