Claudia, Mike and Anna Kate Garofalo are in the Christmas spirit. They are sharing their holiday eggnog recipe. Watch as they make it in studio just in time for Christmas Eve.
The Garofalo’s share their eggnog recipe just in time for Christmas Eve
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
Latest Local Stories
Living Local Content Disclaimer
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.