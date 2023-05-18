(Sponsored)

The Furnace Guy Installation Manager Jean-Luc Conquest spoke with Loving Living Local host Nova about a promotion, in which anyone who calls and requests an estimate for new equipment from May 18 – June 30 will be entered to win a gift card.

The Furnace Guy will be using an authorized third party to pick three winners from all names entered, with prizes for 1st place at $500, 2nd $250 and 3rd $10.

All you need to do to enter is call into the office and request an estimate for new equipment; boilers, furnaces, ACs, heat pumps, water heaters, mini-splits, etc., then someone will go out and quote the job. Then you are entered into the drawing! You do not have to approve the estimate to be entered.

For more information head to the website.