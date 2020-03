At Frayla Boutique, the concept is to support companies that make their products in the USA or give back in some way. The give back happens when Frayla purchases from an impactful product company, then it’s bought, and the support chain continues.

Tina Schwaner, Owner, is here this morning to discuss why Frayla Boutique is so impactful in the community. During this Coronavirus Pandemic, Frayla is offering curb side pick up.

To learn more, visit: http://fraylaboutique.com