Host of “The Fowl Life”, Chad Belding, stopped by Loving Living Local to talk about summer grilling tips ahead of his appearance at a free BBQ in Colorado Springs with Traeger and Dickies. The free BBQ is at Circle Ace Hardware from from 12pm to 2pm on June 11th. On Loving Living Local, Belding cooked two recipes on his grill from his cookbook, “The Provider”.



The Provider Life’s includes a line of rubs with 10 varieties designed to bring any meat dish up a notch, particularly if you’re doing BBQ or grilling. The book shares innovative wild game, fish, and fowl recipes for modern-day Providers: those who hunt, garden, cook, and live off the land. Those who hunt, fish, and enjoy wild game know that we should always respect and cherish our food and where it comes from. For hunter/chef Chad Belding and MMA star Chad Mendes, hunting and ethical farming are crucial ways to reinforce our connection to nature. In The Provider Cookbook, Belding and Mendes share recipes and stories to celebrate this way of life and keep it alive for generations to come. Here you’ll find everything from comfort-food classics to more refined cuisine. Examples include wild game stroganoff, bear bourguignon, elk pizza meatballs, Korean barbecue venison street tacos, and more.



Learn more about Chad Belding, “The Fowl Life” and his book by clicking here: The Provider Life