The FestiviTea Company specializes in delivering unique loose leaf teas that make every cup feel like a celebration! Margo Wells, co-owner, joined Keni and Nova in the studio for the royal treatment, tasting teas, and putting their tea knowledge and etiquette to the test.

The FestiviTea Company also runs the Little London Tea Society, which offers classes and experiences related to tea history, traditions, and culture. They have a Little London Tea Society Subscription Box that is available now!

For more information, go to FestiviteaLLC.com.