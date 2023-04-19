(SPONSORED) — The Faricy Boys is Colorado’s leading Jeep & Chrysler dealership. They give opportunities to those interested in automotive career possibilities, like partnerships with Doherty High School. Doherty offers a comprehensive program that can prepare students for competitions, participation in car shows, and career placements and internships. Nova goes back to school and speaks with Donnie Lovett, a high school automotive program teacher, about this excellent program for young people in our community.

For more information about The Faricy Boys and what they offer, visit faricy.com.