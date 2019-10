This Friday, Nov. 1st, the Ent Center for the Arts is hosting Ballet Hispanico, America’s leading Latino dance organization. The event highlights the work of all-Latina choreographers and showcases the company’s athleticism, power and passion for Latino dance.

Aisha Ahmad-Post, Director, Ent Center for the Arts, and Johan Mendez Rivera, Rehearsal Director, Ballet Hispanico, are here this morning with all the details.

To learn more, visit: http://uccspresents.org