(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s a Halloween party like no other, a costumed celebration of the mystical, mysterious, and macabre! The Coroner’s Halloween Ball is happening over Halloween weekend, and you can be part of the spooky evening. The El Paso County Coroner and Host of The Halloween Ball, Leon Kelly, and The Director of The City Auditorium Project, Christina Wells, sat down with Loving Living Local’s Krista Witiak to share more on what to expect and how you can attend this costumed celebration.

This event is family-friendly during the daytime and includes activities and giveaways for kids. BEWARE, the Auditorium will be haunted after sundown, 18+ at 6 PM.

To learn more, visit Facebook and look for, The Coroner’s Halloween Ball.