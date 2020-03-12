The Coronavirus Pandemic and how it’s taking over

All focus is on the Coronavirus this morning. From top celebrities testing positive to the NBA abruptly suspending the season, Claudia and Maria have all the details.
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
All focus is on the Coronavirus this morning. From top celebrities testing positive to the NBA abruptly suspending the season, Claudia and Maria have all the details.
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.