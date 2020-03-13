The Coronavirus effect in Colorado Springs, trending this morning

Claudia and Mike Garofalo talk about the latest happening in Colorado Springs due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. As of Monday, schools in Colorado Springs will close and students will start an online curriculum from home until further notice.
