COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.-- District 3 Schools announced today that effective Tuesday, Sept. 3, there will be a four-week indoor mask mandate requirement in all District buildings for all staff, students, visitors, workers, delivery staff and spectators for indoor sports or events regardless of their vaccination status.

The District wrote in a letter to parents, faculty and staff that this decision comes after monitoring the El Paso County COVID-19 data over the past three weeks as well as the El Paso County Public Health Dashboard.

The letter said, "Currently, we have a significant number of students and staff with positive cases which have resulted in hundreds of students and staff quarantined across the district. These numbers include an active outbreak in one of our schools."