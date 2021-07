Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The City Of Colorado Springs continues their important work on the Storm Water Project.

These programs help reduce pollutants from entering out waterway.

Did you know that we do not treat our water here? Rain water seeps into the ground and goes directly into our drinking water supply. This is why it’s so important to do your part!

