(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Broadmoor Winter Polo Classic is returning to Colorado Springs in February for the second annual event. The match will once again feature top polo players from around the country and bring winter polo to residents across the Pikes Peak region. FOX21’s Loving Living Local Hosts Krista Witiak and Jen Musa were joined by Winter Polo Classic Athlete Erica Gandomcar-Sachs, who shares more on why you don’t want to miss the pony goals and tail shots in each Chukker!

Tickets are now on sale for the match, which will be played at the Norris-Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on February 24th at 2:30 pm.

Winter Polo in Colorado Springs is brought to you by The Broadmoor and the Colorado Springs Sports Corp. For tickets to the polo match and to learn more about what to expect, visit winterpoloclassic.org or hermanosranch.com.