(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Brit Pub in North Colorado Springs offers a wide range of drinks,

food, and live sports for enjoyment. We decided it’s only fitting to give Loving Living Local’s favorite Brit a taste of home. Nova gets an inside look at the pub that screams classic British vibes but with a cheeky Irish twist.

The Brit is a smashing British pub where you can savor imported ales on tap and indulge in traditional pub food made from scratch. Make sure you don’t pass up on the daily lunch specials and happy hour.

“We’ve been going here since 2020, and we took over the old building that used to be Trapper’s Rendezvous and was a couple of different places before that.” General Manager Martin Troy told Nova that it was like a pretty iconic setting for the Front Range. “I started here in August of this year, and as a dyed-in-the-wool football fan, I’m kind of really happy to kind of get going with all that, and the local fans.”

For more information about The Brit or to take a look at their LIVE sports broadcast schedule, visit greatbritish.net.