A Colorado Nutcracker performed by the Colorado Ballet Society promises to be the perfect holiday event. Loving Living Local had a behind the scenes look at rehersal. Performances take place December 20 and 21. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts Box Office.

The Colorado Ballet Society is committed to the mission to provide aspiring dancers with superior training in a teaching environment that challenges the individual to attain new levels of excellence.