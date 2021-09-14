The Art of Cheese takes cheesemaking on the road in their new Cheese Chariot!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The Art of Cheese, a cheesemaking school out of Longmont, Colorado, is taking a mobile cheesemaking classroom on the road. The first event will be held in Canon City with Kate Johnson, the owner of The Art of Cheese. Johnson is partnering with wineries, breweries, cideries, and distilleries across the country to offer her popular Cheesemaking 101 with Cheese Pairing classes.

The first mobile fromage event is September 20th at 2:00 pm at The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey in Canon City.



To keep up with the Cheese Chariot’s classes, click here: www.theartofcheese.com