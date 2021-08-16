The Annual Western Saloon Night at the Western Museum of Mining and Industry is Saturday!

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

The Western Museum of Mining and Industry sits on 27-acres and highlights the mining life with historic equipment, displays, and guided tours; plus, the museum is gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year!

The Annual Western Saloon Night is the primary fundraiser event for the Museum, and it’s happening on August 21, 2021. Get ready for live music from Wirewood Station, BBQ dinner, local distilleries, and breweries on hand to sample spirits, wine, and beer, plus re-enactors and more.

Tickets are on sale online, or you can call 719-488-0880. For more information on the museum, head to wmmi.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak