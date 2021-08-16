The Annual Western Saloon Night at the Western Museum of Mining and Industry is Saturday!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The Western Museum of Mining and Industry sits on 27-acres and highlights the mining life with historic equipment, displays, and guided tours; plus, the museum is gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year!

The Annual Western Saloon Night is the primary fundraiser event for the Museum, and it’s happening on August 21, 2021. Get ready for live music from Wirewood Station, BBQ dinner, local distilleries, and breweries on hand to sample spirits, wine, and beer, plus re-enactors and more.

Tickets are on sale online, or you can call 719-488-0880. For more information on the museum, head to wmmi.org.