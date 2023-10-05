(SPONSORED) — Ghosts, goblins, and ghouls, oh my! Prepare for an unforgettable Halloween experience at the upcoming Skills Academy Trunk or Treat event! This year, Skills Enrichment Center, Shandy Clinic, and Abby Care have joined forces to organize the largest event for the special needs community in the state. Krista Witiak provides an exciting glimpse into the upcoming Saturday, October 14 event and what the organizations still need to make the event the best yet!

Skills Enrichment Center offers Vocational Training for adults with barriers to employment, like learning disabilities, ADHD, Autism, and more. Skills raised $2,500 for Special Olympic uniforms through the Trunk or Treat event last year and is looking to beat that number this year.

If you want to help sweeten the Annual Trunk or Treat, candy donations are needed! Visit skillsacademyfoundation.org for more information or donate here: https://amzn.to/45o0cic.