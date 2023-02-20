(CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — After a two-year event hiatus, the annual Cripple Creek Ice Festival returns! Now is your chance to see some of the top ice sculptor’s imaginations come to life and enjoy the event’s vendors and activities for the whole family. Krista Witiak visits Cripple Creek, where the Ice Festival is in full freeze.

Activities, vendors, and head-to-head carving competitions will occur over the weekends, and vendors and activities will happen between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

For more information about the festival or Cripple Creek, visit visitcripplecreek.com.