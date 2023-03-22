(Sponsored)

The American Dream is an EMMY nominated national TV show. A real show, not a reality show featuring the best in real estate as THE VOICE for their markets. Veteran Host and realtor Clint Jordan sat with Loving Living Local’s Nova to chat more about the show.

The American Dream TV is a show about the good and positive in our community, lifestyle and of course some Real Estate. It focuses on educating, empowering, and engaging with viewers to help achieve personal American Dreams through real estate.

Although it is a Real Estate show, Jordan is using his time to highlight veterans, people who go above and beyond, and small local businesses who give more than they take.

“That is my actual closing line on each episode. I want to take this opportunity to highlight the great people and businesses in our community,” Jordan said.

Anyone can call Clint direct at 530-844-2559 or email him at 719veteranshometeam@gmail.com.

Once the show started streaming, it reached over 22 million viewers. The show has between 20-40K local viewers who see their episodes alone.