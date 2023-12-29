(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Since 1922, a dedicated group of hikers has been making their way to Pikes Peak on New Year’s Eve to celebrate the arrival of the New Year with a spectacular fireworks display. The AdAmAn Club is celebrating its 101st Anniversary Climb on Pikes Peak this year. The climb will span two days, during which the team will camp at Barr Camp. Club President Dan Stuart is excited to share how the hikers are preparing for the upcoming annual tradition.

This year’s festivities include two displays–the traditional midnight display and a 9 p.m. display to commemorate the Frozen Five.

To see the fireworks show, just look up at the summit of Pikes Peak on New Year’s Eve.