After 16 years, eight albums, and hundreds of shows, LA-based singer/songwriter Joshua Radin still treats music as an antidote to any ailment. He finds healing in between waves of acoustic eloquence and dyed-in-the-wool Americana storytelling. Loving Living Local’s Nova caught up with Joshua on his latest tour, talking about his latest travel plans and album available worldwide.

Joshua Radin will be in Denver at the Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue, on Wednesday, March 2.

Link to the full interview below: