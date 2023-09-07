(SPONSORED) — The 69th Annual Parade of Homes is here in Colorado Springs.

The impressive lineup of over 30 stunning homes, ranging from the mid $300,000 mark to an astonishing $4 million and beyond, this is an event you don’t want to miss!

Nova gave viewers a glimpse behind the scenes of one of the Murphy Custom Homes which is available for you to look around this week. The house, which is situated in the Black Forest area, has 5 bedrooms plus 6 bathrooms.

The Colorado Springs 2023 Parade of Homes event runs Wednesday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (closed Mondays and Tuesdays).

For information on the Classic Homes in the parade, plus details on purchasing tickets, head to springsparade.com