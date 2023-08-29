(SPONSORED) — The 69th Annual Parade of Homes is coming to Colorado Springs. It runs Wednesday through Sunday, Sept. 8 – Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. with a wide selection of homes to look around.

Loving Living Local Host Nova had a sneak peek at one of the models with Executive Vice President of Vantage Homes, Mike Hess. The Sanibell 2 model features five bedrooms with three baths and has the latest kitchen and bathroom trends, coupled with the most incredible views of the mountains.

The event is a great opportunity to see your new dream home, learn about design trends, and explore new neighborhoods and communities.

For all the house information and all the tickets that are available right now head to springsparade.com.